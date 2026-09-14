Kranti Gaud fined 10 per cent match fee for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

India beat Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final of the Asia Cup to clinch the trophy for an eighth time here on Sunday, a contest in which Gaud was found to have breached the Article 2.5 of the Code of Conduct.

"Gaud was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match'," the ICC said on its website.

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Gaud, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," it said.

Right-arm seamer Gaud had gestured in the direction of the pavilion after dismissing Sri Lanka opener Imesha Dulani during the second half of the final.