Kovai to take on Tiruppur in TNPL season opener

CHENNAI: Joint defending champion Lyca Kovai Kings will face iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the opening match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 in Coimbatore on Monday. Kovai, which had shared the trophy with Chepauk Super Gillies last year after rain played spoilsport in the final, will bank on skipper Shahrukh Khan and B Sai Sudharsan to come good. Suresh Kumar, M Mohammed and Kiran Akash are the other key members in the Kovai team, which will have the support of the home crowd at the start of the season. Tiruppur will be led by left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore and also possesses Vijay Shankar, who is high on confidence after finding form with the bat. NS Chaturved, Anirudh Sitaram and S Ajith Ram, too, will have important roles to play.