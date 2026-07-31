Kovai Kings names announces VIDA title partner in TNPL

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) team Kovai Kings has announced VIDA as their title partner for the upcoming 2026 season.
The franchise unveiled its brand-new official jersey, marking the team's first public appearance under its new identity, VIDA Kovai Kings, a release here on Thursday said.
Led by M Shahrukh Khan and prolific batter B Sai Sudharsan, the team will take the field in their new jersey under this refreshed identity for the 2026 season of the Tamil Nadu Premier League, it said.
"While VIDA Kovai Kings continues to set new benchmarks in sports across the TNPL, this collaboration seamlessly unites high-octane performance, cutting-edge innovation, and sustainability under one bold banner," it said.
As VIDA Kovai Kings, the team will carry the integrated identity of VIDA across all primary touchpoints throughout the tournament, including match jerseys, helmets, training kits, travel gear, official digital platforms, and stadium assets.