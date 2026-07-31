Kovai Kings names announces VIDA title partner in TNPL

"While VIDA Kovai Kings continues to set new benchmarks in sports across the TNPL, this collaboration seamlessly unites high-octane performance, cutting-edge innovation, and sustainability under one bold banner," it said.

As VIDA Kovai Kings, the team will carry the integrated identity of VIDA across all primary touchpoints throughout the tournament, including match jerseys, helmets, training kits, travel gear, official digital platforms, and stadium assets.