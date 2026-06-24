Kousik stars as Ranipet win by ten wickets

Brief Scores: Chengalpattu 153 & 77/5 in 14 overs (Akshay 47 no, Karmegam 3/37) drew with Thiruvallur 225 in 69 overs (Thaswin Kumar 102) in Theni; Thiruvallur advances to the final with first-innings lead; Salem 148 & 108 in 36.3 overs (Pratheswaran 51) lost to Ranipet 241/6 & 17/0 in 3.3 overs (Kousik 103)