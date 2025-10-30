Kotian, Suthar strikes help India A limit SA A to 299/9 despite Hermann, Hamza, Rubin fifties

BENGALURU: South Africa A resisted through a century-stand between Jordan Hermann and Zubayr Hamza, but India A spinners, led by Tanush Kotian, plucked wickets at regular intervals to keep the visitors to 299 for nine on the first day of the opening four-day match here on Thursday.

Hermann (71) and Hamza (66) shared a 130-run stand for the second wicket after being asked to bat first, holding the SA innings together for a session and a half.

But once Hamza fell to pacer Gurnoor Brar (1/45) while attempting a ramp shot to be caught behind by Rishabh Pant, the Indian bowlers wrested back the control.

Hamza was not precisely happy with the call as was Hermann later with the umpire’s leg-before decision in favour of off-spinner Kotian (4/83), the most impressive Indian bowler on show on this day.

But the other three top-order batters should have little grouse in their dismissals.

Opener Lesego Senokwane slashed pacer Anshul Kamboj to Ayush Mhatre at first slip, and Rivaldo Moonsamy edged left-arm spinner and Manav Suthar (2/62) to Ayush Badoni at the cordon.

Skipper Marques Ackermann uppishly flicked Kotian to Suthar inside the circle, as the Proteas lost 27 for three to slip to 197 for five.

However, until Hermann and Hamza were in the middle, South Africa were in cruise mode, and the three Indian pacers — Brar, Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed — were guilty of insipid spells despite some early assistance on the pitch.

Hermann started with a flurry of fours off Ahmed before settling into Hamza’s sidekick role. The right-hander played a typically fluent innings, filled with crisp cuts and flowing drives.

A cover drive off Brar and a lofted-drive over mid-off for a six off Kotian helped him bring his fifth 50-plus score in the last eight innings off 73 balls.

Hermann was more sedate while going past the milestone in 85 balls, as a reverse sweep of Suthar was, perhaps, the most belligerent moment of his innings.

But the Indian bowlers, especially Brar, came out with a bit more fire in the belly in the middle session, and tested the SA batters with some well-directed short-pitched deliveries.

The improved effort helped the hosts’ bowlers pluck three wickets in the second session, conceding a mere 85 runs.

They seemed to have cemented the advantage with an early wicket in the final passage of the day, but the visitors found some more resistance through Rubin Hermann, elder brother of Jordan, and Tiaan Van Vuuren (42).

They added 72 runs for the sixth wicket, riding on pluck and luck before a turf-smooching delivery sneaked below Hermann’s pull to disturb his stumps, as India clawed back.

But till then, Hermann made his stay count while bringing up his fifty in 82 balls.

Pant’s keeping

Pant took a bit to settle into his rhythm behind the stumps, and once he came to terms with the surface and bowlers the wicketkeeper was quite tidy.

This was Pant’s first competitive outing since getting injured in the fourth Test against England in July, and he did give plenty of positive signs.

Of course, Pant was in his elements once he settled and gave some entertaining moments through stump mike.

Kishan replaces Jagadeesan

Ishan Kishan, who was not in the original squad, on Thursday replaced N Jagadeesan after the latter picked up a hand injury while training on the match eve.