Korda leads US bid for Solheim Cup win on the road. Her captain knows how to get it done

An away Solheim Cup victory is one of the few achievements missing on Korda's golfing résumé — and she only has to speak to her captain to learn how to get it done.

Asked to rank the best memories from her six Solheim Cups as a player and three as an assistant, Angela Stanford says being part of that U.S. win in Germany 11 years ago is No. 1.

Her only Curtis Cup appearance was a win in England in 2000.

Her only major title? At the Evian Championship in France in 2018.

For Stanford, there's just something about going into enemy territory and coming away with the trophy.

“Growing up, I played a lot of different team sports and I loved going to other people's gyms, going to their fields,” the US captain said. “It doesn't bother me to go into a hostile environment and try to play and try to perform.”