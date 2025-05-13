Konstas, Green included in Australia's squad for WTC final

MELBOURNE: Flamboyant opener Sam Konstas and fit-again all-rounder Cameron Green found a place in Australia's 15-man squad for next month's World Test Championship final against South Africa in London, where Pat Cummins and his men would be aiming to retain the coveted mace.

There aren't many surprises in the squad, which is more or less the same that competed against India and later Sri Lanka earlier this year.

"The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade," chairman of selectors George Bailey said by 'cricket.com.au'.

"Those series capped a consistent performance across the two-year cycle and now presents us with the incredibly exciting opportunity to defend the World Test Championship (from June 11 to 15 at the Lord's) .

"It means a lot to the group to reach the final and they are very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord's," he added.

Konstas was sent home from the tour of Sri Lanka after failing to make the squad and was playing for New South Wales. He made an exciting debut against India in the fourth Test in Melbourne but could not continue the momentum subsequently.

Green was laid low by a back injury that needed surgery last year.

Spinner Matt Kuhnemann has been included as the backup for regular Nathan Lyon, while Brendan Doggett has been named as a travelling reserve.

The same squad will then head to the West Indies for a three-Test series in Barbados, Grenada and Jamaica from June 25.

Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, both of who sat out of the Test series against Sri Lanka and the subsequent Champions Trophy due to injuries, are back in the squad after successfully returning to action during the Indian Premier League.

Mitchell Starc, and Scott Boland make up the rest of the pace attack. South Australia's Doggett will be the back-up pacer in case of an injury breakdown.

The right-arm pacer began well in his ongoing county stint with Durham, claiming nine wickets in his first two matches.

Australia squad for WTC final:

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.