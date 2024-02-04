Kolkata derby ends in a 2-2 draw

KOLKATA: In a match that lived up to the rich tradition of the ‘Kolkata Derby’, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in a thrilling ISL contest on Saturday.

East Bengal FC stormed into this clash high on confidence after winning the Kalinga Super Cup, and that was evident in the suddenness with which they got their act running in front of a jam-packed stadium.

Fullback Nishu Kumar lobbed in an inch-perfect delivery for Ajay Chhetri inside the 18-yard box and the young midfielder got to the end of the ball and hammered it home with a full stretched leg extension that got the crowd going from the get-go in the third minute.

However, Habas had made it a point to reiterate his impeccable derby credentials before the game, saying, “I don’t have the sensation to lose because I’ve never lost against East Bengal.”

His players were tasked with standing tall to that reputation tonight and they took the first step towards that, courtesy a clinical finish by striker Armando Sadiku in the 17th minute of the game.

Brazilian Cleiton Silva found the centre of the net through a penalty in the 55th minute to put East Bengal ahead that also saw players from both the sides getting involved in some heated exchage.

Perhaps lulled by the lead, EBFC defence was caught napping in the dying minutes as a Manvir cross found an Dimitri Petratos inside the box. Petratos nonchalantly buried the ball into the back of net to level the scores.