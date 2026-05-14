Kohli's unbeaten 105 guides RCB to six-wicket win against KKR in IPL

Chasing 193 for victory, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls, studded with 11 boundaries and three sixes, and shared a match-defining 92-run partnership for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 27 balls) to guide RCB to win in 19.1 overs.

Following the win, RCB climbed to the top of the table with 16 points, level with Gujarat Titans but ahead on net run rate.

Earlier, KKR keeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi anchored the innings with a fine 71 as his side posted a competitive 192/4.

Raghuvanshi's 46-ball innings was studded with seven boundaries and three sixes.