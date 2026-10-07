Kohli's spokesperson denies cricketer took money to visit Premanand's ashram

Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma are devotees of Premanand Maharaj and have made several visits to his ashram in Vrindavan.

However, Falahari Maharaj recently alleged that Kohli received Rs 5 crore for his first visit to the ashram in 2023.

"We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect," Kohli's spokesperson said in a statement.