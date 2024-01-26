Kohli wins ICC Men’s ODI top honour

DUBAI: Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli was on Thursday crowned the ICC men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 for his excellent run in the format last year headlined by a phenomenal outing in the World Cup at home.

This is the fourth such award for Kohli, who was the second most prolific run-scorer in ODIs last year behind compatriot Shubman Gill.

The former India skipper finished the year with 1,377 runs which included six centuries and eight half-centuries.

The year of 2023 will forever be remembered as the one in which Kohli surpassed the great Sachin Tendulkar’s longstanding record of ODI centuries, and the award caps a memorable 12 months for the India batter, who guided the country to the World Cup final, winning the Player of the Tournament prize along the way for scoring a record 765 runs in 11 matches.

This is the seventh individual ICC award won by Kohli during his glittering career, and his fourth in the ODI category after previous wins in 2012, 2017 and 2018.

Kohli claimed the silverware from a shortlist that included countrymen Gill and Mohammed Shami, plus New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell.

Cummins won the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for men’s Cricketer of the Year.