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Kohli, Venkatesh strike half-centuries as RCB score 222 for 4 against PBKS in IPL

Kohli (58 off 37 balls) struck four boundaries and three sixes and stitched a 76-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal (45) for the second wicket to lay the platform for RCB.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, May 17, 2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal by Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Sunday, May 17, 2026
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DHARAMSALA: Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on fluent half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Venkatesh Iyer to post a competitive 222 for 4 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League clash here on Sunday.

Kohli (58 off 37 balls) struck four boundaries and three sixes and stitched a 76-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal (45) for the second wicket to lay the platform for RCB.

He then combined with Iyer (73 not out off 40 balls) in a 60-run third-wicket stand as table-toppers RCB delivered yet another authoritative batting display.

The left-handed Iyer turned particularly aggressive after Kohli's departure, blazing eight fours and four maximums as his explosive strike rate made crossing the 200-run mark look remarkably easy.

Jitesh Sharma is leading RCB in this game in the absence of Rajat Patidar.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 222 for 4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 58, Devdutt Padikkal 45, Venkatesh Iyer 73 not out; Harpreet Brar 2/35).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Punjab Kings
IPL 2026
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