Kohli starts preparations for IPL 2026; RCB say, 'run machine looks well oiled'

Kohli shared a video of himself hitting powerful shots in the nets as he began training. The 39-year-old appeared in good form as he picked up the bat and smacked some impressive hits at the training centre in the United Kingdom. In the video that he shared on Instagram, Kohli can be seen sweating it out in the indoor nets, and he captioned the post "IPL 2026" with a sandclock emoticon.

The franchise also shared the video, writing, "The run machine looks well oiled. Let’s start #IPL2026 already." They also made a special edit for the iconic cricketer, who completed 18 years with the franchise on Wednesday and is set for his 19th edition with the side. Sharing the post, RCB wrote, "19 seasons, 1 team, 1 legendary name. From a promising youngster in 2008 to an irreplaceable icon of the franchise. #OnThisDay 18 years ago, we signed Virat Kohli through the U-19 Player Draft at the first ever #IPLAuction.