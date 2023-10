Kohli leaves field after wearing wrong jersey

AHMEDABAD: Virat Kohli was on Saturday forced to leave the field after the Indian batting maestro, inadvertently, wore the wrong jersey ahead of the high-profile World Cup clash against arch-rival Pakistan here.

Realising the mistake, Kohli, architect of some of India’s biggest wins over Pakistan, left the field in the seventh over and returned before the eighth over, in which Mohammed Siraj claimed the wicket of Abdullah Shafique.

The Delhi dazzler initially took the field wearing a jersey with plain white stripes on the shoulders instead of the shirt that has the tri-coloured stripes on it.

While the normal Indian jersey has three white stripes, a special one has been made for the World Cup with the tri-coloured stripes on the shoulder. Both India and Pakistan entered the match with two successive wins under their belt from as many outings.

