Kohli, Konstas face off; Indian star fined

MELBOURNE: Virat Kohli and Australian youngster Sam Konstas were on Thursday involved in a physical altercation because of which the Indian superstar was fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point even though it was played down as an accidental bump by the 19-year-old debutant.

The brief showdown took place after the 10th over of the Australian innings on the opening day of the fourth Test here when the players were crossing over. Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while moving across the pitch.

Kohli was eventually charged with breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig.

He accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft at the end of day’s play.

“Virat Kohli has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct,” the ICC said in a statement.

“No formal hearing was needed as Kohli accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft,” it added.

After the physical contact, both players quickly turned around to glance at each other and engage in a heated exchange of words before Konstas’ team-mate Usman Khawaja stepped in to separate them. The on-field umpires also had a word with the two and things cooled down rather quickly.

Speaking to reporters after stumps, Konstas said Kohli bumped into him but it wasn’t deliberate.

“I was just doing my gloves and I think he accidentally bumped me. I think that’s just cricket and can happen with tension,” said the teenager.

The ICC’s Code of Conduct states that “any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire”.

Kohli’s match fee for the game was to be Rs 15 lakh but that amount would be reduced to Rs 12 lakh owing to the fine. This is the first demerit point that Kohli has logged since 2019. Four demerit points over a period of two years lead to a suspension of one Test.