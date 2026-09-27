Kohli and Gill 100s, Kuldeep's magic give India eight-wicket win over WI in 1st ODI

India now lead the three-match series 1-0, after Kohli (139 not out, 10x4, 9x6) and Gill (110, 107b) milked 150 runs for the second wicket to help the hosts scale down 296 in 41.4 overs, ending up at 300 for two.

West Indies too had a centurion in their ranks in Justin Greaves, but his maiden effort — 101 — is now destined to remain as an afterthought as it was already overshadowed by Kuldeep Yadav's excellent four-wicket burst.

But even Greaves will not complain about that after remaining a reverent student during India's innings, watching a GOAT and another batter looking to attain that status working in tandem.

Here's a quick look at the stats: Gill crunched his 10th ODI hundred and Kohli steamrolled Windies for his 55th ton, and 86th in international cricket.

Additionally, Kohli also became the second batter in history to register 15000 runs in one-dayers after Sachin Tendulkar.

All these are heady numbers but their batting on the day was even more so — in haste but not in hate.

After scoring 75 runs for the opening wicket with Rohit Sharma, Gill's innings blossomed in the company of Kohli.