Kohli fires in RCB's six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL opener

Asked to bat first, Sunrisers Hyderabad rallied to post 201 for nine as stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan led from the front with a 38-ball 80 after his side was reduced to 29 for three in the fifth over. Ankit Verma chipped in 43 off just 18 balls.

In reply, defending champions RCB completed the chase in 15.4 overs. Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26 balls), Kohli and Rajat Patidar (31 off 12 balls) were the chief contributors with the bat for RCB.

Debutant Jacob Duffy was the best bowler for RCB, returning excellent figures of 3/22 in four overs.