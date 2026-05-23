Kohli enjoys aggressive Australian-style intensity on field: Pathan

Punjab Kings' campaign hangs by a thread as they need to beat Lucknow Super Giants in their final league match to keep alive their hopes of sneaking into the playoffs.Sehwag, who represented Kings XI Punjab during his IPL career, said PBKS' bowling remains their Achilles heel and the absence of a dependable wicket-taker in the middle overs has repeatedly hurt the side."They have had enough opportunities to seal a playoff spot but failed to take them. Their batting has let them down in crucial moments, and their bowling has lacked discipline. Sometimes the law of averages catches up when you win too many games.