Kohli continues record-breaking performance against Australia during WTC final

LONDON: Star India batter Virat Kohli continued his record-breaking spree during the ICC World Test Championship final at The Oval, completing 2,000 Test runs against Australia and 5,000 international runs against the same opposition.

Virat continued his good run of form for India on the fourth day of the title clash and is heading into the final day. He is India's biggest hope for a win.

Virat completed 2,000 runs against Australia, becoming the fifth Indian to do so. In 25 Tests, he has scored 2,037 runs at an average of 48.50. He has scored eight centuries and five fifties, with the best score of 186. The highest run-scorer from India against Australia in Tests is Sachin Tendulkar.

In 39 Tests, he has scored 3,630 runs at an average of 55.00. He has scored 11 centuries and 16 half-centuries against this team, with a best of 241*. He is the second highest-scorer against Aussies in the longer format. England's Jack Hobbs has scored the most runs against Australia in Tests. In 41 matches, he has scored 3,636 runs at an average of 54.26. He has scored 12 centuries and 15 half-centuries, with the best score of 187.

Virat also completed a total of 5,000 runs against Australia in all of international cricket, becoming only the second player to do so. Virat has a total of 5,003 runs against Australia in 93 matches at an average of 51.05. He has scored 16 centuries and 24 fifties against the Aussies, with the best score of 186.

The highest run-scorer against Australia in international cricket is Sachin Tendulkar. In 110 matches and across 144 innings, Sachin has scored 6,707 runs against Australia at an average of 49.68.

He has scored 20 centuries and 31 half-centuries, with the best score of 241*. Coming to the match, India was at 164/3 at the end of day four, with Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (20*) unbeaten. India needs 280 more runs to win their first ICC World Test Championship.

Australia declared their innings at 270/8, gaining a lead of 443 runs. A half-century from wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (60*) and his 93-run stand with Mitchell Starc (41) increased Australia's lead over India after knocks from Marnus Labuschagne (41) and Steve Smith (34).

Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers for India, taking 3/58. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami got two wickets each while Mohammed Siraj got one scalp.

In their first innings, India was bundled out for 296 runs.

India trailed Australia by 173 runs, who had scored 469 runs in their first innings.

India's top order failed in their first innings but contributions from comeback man Ajinkya Rahane (89 in 129 balls, 11 fours and a six), Shardul Thakur (51 in 109 balls with six fours) and Ravindra Jadeja (48 in 51 balls with seven fours and a six) helped India put on a fight after being restricted to 71/4.

Pat Cummins (3/83), Nathan Lyon (2/19), Cameron Green (2/44), Scott Boland (2/59) and Mitchell Starc (2/71) were among the wickets for Australia. Australia's 469 runs in the first innings were powered largely by centuries from Travis Head (163 in 174 balls, 25 fours and a six), and Steve Smith (121 in 268 balls, 19 fours). Siraj (4/108) was the leading bowler for India in the first innings. Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami got two wickets while Jadeja got one.