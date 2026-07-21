Knowledge transfer as important as medals at Glasgow CWG: Rohit Rajpal

The 23rd edition of the quadrennial extravaganza beginning on July 23, have been significantly scaled down, featuring only 10 sports -- nine fewer than Birmingham 2022, where India finished fourth with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze).

The non-playing captain of India's Davis Cup team, Rajpal in an interview to PTI said the off-field agenda assumes unprecedented significance so that they leave no stone unturned for 2030.

"This time, both the Games side and the non-Games side are equally important," Rajpal said from Glasgow after reviewing preparations ahead of the opening ceremony.

"There will be knowledge-transfer programmes on the sidelines so we can match or better things when we host the next Games in India. We will also be taking back the flag and the baton."

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior sports administrators are also expected in Glasgow to monitor athlete welfare and ensure there are no logistical issues before competition.

The Gujarat Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and the state's Sports Secretary are expected to attend as part of India's delegation studying the operational aspects of the Games.