Knight Riders launches practice jersey

The move comes on the back of an overwhelming response to the initial reveal of the team’s training jersey. Following the firstlook launch, thousands of fans took to social media, expressing admiration for the design and urging the franchise to make it available for purchase.

Listening to this groundswell of demand, KKR has now made the practice jersey accessible to its fanbase. Designed with a fresh, contemporary aesthetic, the jersey carries a vibrant, summer-ready appeal while staying rooted in the team’s identity. The standout feature is its tiger-print pattern, inspired by the Bengal Tiger - symbolising power, agility, and the fearless spirit that defines both the team and the region.