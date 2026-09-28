Klopp endures first loss in charge of Germany after unprecedented victory for Greece

The Greek substitute scored with a deflected shot in the 74th minute, somewhat spoiling the mood in Augsburg where Klopp was making his home debut as Germany coach.

It was Germany's first ever loss to Greece, the 2004 European champions.

“It's part of the process, absolutely,” Klopp told broadcaster ARD. "The lineup, the formation, the many changes – that is all 100% down to me.”

Klopp oversaw a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in his first game in charge on Thursday.

His team dominated the first half against Greece with 77% possession according to Opta, albeit without creating many clear goal-chances.

Karim Adeyemi forced a fine save from Konstantinos Tzolakis in the 32nd minute but the Greek goalkeeper otherwise had little to do.

The visitors became more ambitious in the second half with Fotis Ioannidis missing a big chance, and defender Jonathan Tah preventing another, before Kourbelis stunned the home fans.

“To be honest, we simply didn't perform well enough,” Tah said. "Of course we’re disappointed and angry when we lose a match. But the important thing is that we stick together. That won’t change, the euphoria around the new coach. If we don’t play well and we lose, obviously not everyone is going to be happy. But we can make up for it in the next game.”

Germany next faces Serbia in Munich on Thursday.