Klopp dismisses Real Madrid speculation as "nonsense" and denies any contact

Klopp hasn't coached since his shock departure from Liverpool in 2024, when he said he was “running out of energy." He's stayed in the game as the Red Bull group's head of global soccer, overseeing clubs like Leipzig, Salzburg and the New York Red Bulls.

“It's all just nonsense. They haven't even called once, not one single time. And my agent is over there, you can ask him too, they haven't called him either,” Klopp said in televised comments about speculation linking him to Real Madrid.