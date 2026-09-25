Klopp all smiles after Germany debut, Haaland keeps scoring in Nations League

Klopp was all smiles in Amsterdam despite Cody Gakpo's late equalizer for the Netherlands to draw 1-1 with Germany. Ruben van Bommel produced a brilliant cross that Gakpo met with a flying volley in the second minute of stoppage time.

“Wow!” Klopp said of the goal. He wore the same Germany cap with the words “One of 83 million,” referring to the country's population, that he wore for his squad announcement. He said at the time he wanted to “reclaim the flag” that had been co-opted by the far right.

The Netherlands was also making a fresh start under new coach Xavi Hernández, but it was a bruising game that always seemed capable of boiling over between two old rivals determined to arrest their slides from past heights.

"There were two teams, two very good football teams, in the same situation. Both wanted to prove that things aren't quite as bad as they're currently perceived to be. And that showed in the match,” Klopp told broadcaster RTL.