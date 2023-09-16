Klaasentury! Heinrich’s 83-ball 174 propels SA to huge 416/5 against Australia

CENTURION: Australia claimed Heinrich Klaasen’s wicket off the last ball of the innings, but not before he had smashed 174 off only 83 balls on Friday, as South Africa posted a huge 416/5 in the fourth one-day international.

Coming in at No. 5, Klaasen hit 13 fours and 13 sixes in the fourth-highest ODI innings by a South African batter. Klaasen’s tally of 13 sixes is the second-highest by a South African batter in ODIs after AB de Villiers’ tally of 16 against West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

Thanks to Klaasen’s record-breaking effort, South Africa posted the highest total in the history of ODI cricket at SuperSport Park.

Klaasen was caught on the boundary by Nathan Ellis off Marcus Stoinis (1/81) after guiding South Africa to its third-highest ODI total. South Africa, which lost the toss, is seeking to level the five-game series at 2-2 ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in India next month.

Klaasen shared a 222-run stand for the fifth wicket with David Miller.