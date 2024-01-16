Klaasen guides Durban Super Giants to 37-run win vs JSK

DURBAN: South Africa batter, Heinrich Klaasen shined and guided his team, Durban Super Giants (DSG) to a 37-run victory over Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in the low-scoring fixture of the SA20 2024 on Monday at Kingsmead, in Durban.

The wicketkeeper came into bat when DSG was struggling at 34/4. The 32-year-old smashed 64 runs off 41 balls with seven fours and two sixes before getting dismissed to Lizaad Williams in the last over of the DSG innings.

Klassen was awarded the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning performance in the game. While speaking after the match, the Pretoria-born cricketer talked about the pitch conditions and the fitness of the players.

"The wicket was a bit up and down, I had to go old school, had to graft for my runs and Quinny would be proud today, he gives abuse saying when we bat together, that he has to work harder. Different ways of getting 8 runs an over, running 2s which requires fitness. Then you pick a bowler with a favourable matchup. The hard work that I put in before this competition, my game plan and my bat swing. My mental game as well, I've been staying humble with my feet on the ground," Klaasen said.

Talking about the match, JSK skipper, Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl. While batting first, the Super Giants scored 145 runs with the loss of eight wickets in their 20 overs.

The pick of the bowler for Du Plessis-led side was Willliams who snapped four wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 26 runs in his spell.

One wicket each was grabbed by Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, and Romario Shepherd in their respective spells.

In reply to DSG's 145 runs, the Super Kings were able to score only 108 runs with the loss of nine wickets in the 20 overs.

The highest run-getter for the visirtors was Reeza Hendricks who scored 38 runs from 32 balls. Ali also scored 36 runs in 26 balls with one four and the sixes in the innings but his knock went in vain as his team end-up on the losing side.

The highest wicket-taker for hosts in the innings was Reece Topley who bagged three wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded just 19 runs in his spell.

Two wickets each were taken by Richard Gleeson and Keshav Maharaj while one wicket each was taken by JJ Smuts and Dwaine Pretorius in their respective spells.