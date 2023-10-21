Begin typing your search...

'Klaas' Act: South Africa posts a mammoth 399 against England

Heinrich Klaasen smoked four sixes and 12 boundaries for his 67-ball 109.

21 Oct 2023
Klaas Act: South Africa posts a mammoth 399 against England
CHENNAI: Big innings players Hendricks, Dussen, Klaasen and Jansen helped South Africa get to a gargantuan 399 for the loss of seven wickets against England in 20th game of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Heinrich Klaasen smoked four sixes and 12 boundaries for his 67-ball 109. Crucial fifties from Reeze Hendricks (85), Rassie van der Dussen (60) and Marco Jansen (75) took the Proteas to this commanding total, which is the biggest ODI total ever scored against England.

England requires 400 in 50 overs to go past South Africa.

Online Desk

