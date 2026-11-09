KL Rahul's versatility, temperament make him invaluable: Kotak

Rahul's unbeaten 26 on a difficult Wellington surface in the second ODI once again underlined his value as a flexible batter who can adapt to the demands of the situation.

"Since I have joined, I cannot remember many matches in which he has got an opportunity to bat but has not contributed. He has played some unbelievable innings, and he never looks under pressure," he said.

Emphasising Rahul's remarkable composure in difficult situations, the assistant coach said his calm presence at the crease is one of his biggest strengths.

"If you notice, I have never seen KL under pressure. You always see him looking very stable. Most of the time, probably all the time, he has never let the team down."

Apart from his temperament, Kotak praised Rahul's ability to manipulate the field and switch between accumulation and aggression depending on the team's requirements.

"It is brilliant to have someone like him who has experience, temperament and the ability to rotate the strike, hit boundaries and, when required, easily hit a few sixes. That's a great thing to have," he said.