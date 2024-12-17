KL Rahul's gritty fifty takes India to 167 for six at lunch on Day 4

BRISBANE: KL Rahul displayed admirable technical nous to withstand the stern test posed by the Australian bowlers, making a resolute fifty that formed the backbone of India's still underwhelming 167 for six at lunch on the fourth day of the third Test here on Tuesday.

A nine toes down Rahul (84, 139b, 8x4) and an equally feisty Ravindra Jadeja (41, 77b, 4x4) raised 67 runs for the sixth wicket before the former fell to a remarkably athletic catch by Steve Smith at first slip off Nathan Lyon, as the home side regained the momentum.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (7) is the other not out batter at the end of the first session that was impeded by a short spell of rain an hour into the play. India still trail Australia by 278 runs.

Resuming from their wafer-thin overnight 51 for four, India needed someone to put his hands up and show some fight, and Rahul rose to the occasion.

There was a moment for massive fortune too for Rahul when Smith spilled a regulation catch at second slip off the first ball of the day from Pat Cummins.

Rahul was on 33 then. A quick look upwards and a silent prayer showed how much he valued that reprieve, which he exploited to the hilt.

But once he woke up from a bit of morning haziness, Rahul looked a class apart from the rest of his colleagues.

The Aussies employed three slips and gully, leaving vast expanse of the ground to play his favourite shot — drive through the cover or in front of the point.

But Rahul was prudent enough to see through that ruse. He did not bring out that shot until the bowlers pitched the ball well up in his driving arc.

The Bengaluru man’s sagacity shone bright in how he defended too — all soft hands and playing close to the body.

Cummins tested him with that fifth stump line outside off, but Rahul either left the ball wisely or merely tucked his bat behind his pads.

Perhaps, he has been watching the footages of Cheteshwar Pujara on how to tire out the Aussie pacers.

However, skipper Rohit Sharma (10) would rue missing out of another chance to play an impact innings on these shores.

Actually, Rohit looked comfortable out there, showing patience to wait for the ball of his choice to play a shot.

But eventually, the 37-year-old was drawn into that no-feet movement shot, bane of him throughout this series.

Cummins pitched one close to the off-stump and Rohit poked at it with hard hands, and Alex Carey did the rest behind the stumps.

However, the absence of pacer Josh Hazlewood, who left the field after bowling just one awkward over, reduced the intensity of Aussie attack.

Later, Cricket Australia clarified that Hazlewood, who missed the second Test at Adelaide with a side strain, will undergo scans to determine the extend of a calf niggle.