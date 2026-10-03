KL Rahul’s 129 not out takes India to 351/7 vs West Indies in 3rd ODI

India were reduced to 4/2 in the first three overs when they lost Shubman Gill (1) and Virat Kohli (0) on consecutive deliveries from Jayden Seales (3/45).

Rohit made 92 off 85 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, while Ruturaj scored 57 off 69 balls with four sixes and a four.

Rahul, clobbered 10 fours and six sixes to make 129 off only 87 balls.