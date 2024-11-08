KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty to become parents soon, announce pregnancy with a cute post

MUMBAI: Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty will soon embark on the journey of parenthood. On Friday, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their pregnancy.

They dropped a note which read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis)."

The beautiful note also features a clip art of evil eye. As soon as the couple shared the news, netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Omgggggg congratulations!!! So so happppy for you guys." "Congratulations my darling so happy for you both," actor Shibani Dandekar wrote.

Athiya's close friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, KL Rahul will be in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22 with first Test at Perth.

In order to gain some match practice, KL featured in India A's second unofficial Test against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), though he failed to make a mark in both innings, scoring 4 and 10 respectively.

In seven international matches played this year, KL has scored 265 runs at an average of 29.44, with two fifties and best score of 86.

On the other hand, Athiya, daughter of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, is also a part of the film industry. She made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero.

Later, she was featured in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.