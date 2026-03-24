KKR, SRH pick player replacements after Akash Deep, Jack Edwards ruled out

A statement from the IPL announced, "Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have picked Saurabh Dubey and David Payne, respectively as player replacements for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026."

Akash Deepa right-arm pacer, who has played 10 Tests for India, scalping 28 wickets - has been ruled out of the season due to a lumbar stress injury. He will be under the care of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Medical Team at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru for further management of his injury.

Akash Deep's omission is a huge blow to KKR, which released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman last year on the BCCI's instructions in light of atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. They roped in Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as his replacement after a brilliant T20 WC which saw him take 13 wickets in six matches.