KKR slip in the middle overs to post 181/4 vs LSG

Sent in to bat, KKR, who were searching their first win of the season, were cruising at 98/1 at the halfway mark, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi in full flow.

The duo added 84 runs off 52 balls and looked set to power the home side past 200 after Finn Allen (9) fell for a second successive single-digit score.

However, a smart mix of spin and tidy pace bowling triggered another familiar middle-overs slump for KKR who lost three wickets between overs 11 and 14.

Rahane (41 off 24 balls; 4x4, 2x6) fell to spinner Digvesh Rathi with Mohammed Shami completing a fine low catch, while Raghuvanshi (45 off 33 balls; 5x4, 2x6) holed out to long-on in the very next over off left-arm spinner Maniraman Siddharth.