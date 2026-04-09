KKR slip in the middle overs to post 181/4 vs LSG

KOLKATA: Lucknow Super Giants clawed their way back with a disciplined middle-overs bowling effort to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 181 for 4 in their IPL clash here on Thursday.
Sent in to bat, KKR, who were searching their first win of the season, were cruising at 98/1 at the halfway mark, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi in full flow.
The duo added 84 runs off 52 balls and looked set to power the home side past 200 after Finn Allen (9) fell for a second successive single-digit score.
However, a smart mix of spin and tidy pace bowling triggered another familiar middle-overs slump for KKR who lost three wickets between overs 11 and 14.
Rahane (41 off 24 balls; 4x4, 2x6) fell to spinner Digvesh Rathi with Mohammed Shami completing a fine low catch, while Raghuvanshi (45 off 33 balls; 5x4, 2x6) holed out to long-on in the very next over off left-arm spinner Maniraman Siddharth.
The slide worsened when Avesh Khan returned strongly after an expensive start to clean up Rinku Singh (4) with a sharp back-of-a-length delivery that seamed away, leaving KKR without a boundary for 30 balls.
KKR slipped to 115/4 in 15 overs, once again exposing their fragility in the middle phase.
A late flourish from Rovman Powell (39 not out off 24 balls; 4x4, 2x6) ensured KKR score a competitive total, while Cameron Green (32 not out off 24 balls; 3x4, 1x6) finally had his best show after intense scrutiny as the highest paid (Rs 25.20-core) overseas cricketer in the IPL.
But the LSG bowlers led by Shami (27 runs from 4 overs with nine dot balls) were outstanding.
Rathi was the most tidy with 1/25, while Siddharth returned with 1/34.
Earlier, Rahane set the tone with an aggressive approach, showcasing exquisite timing and intent, while Raghuvanshi continued his rich vein of form, playing the perfect foil.
The youngster, fresh from back-to-back fifties, combined fluency with composure as the pair recovered after Finn Allen’s early dismissal.
Allen’s wicket, however, was not without controversy as he top-edged one to deep third, where Rathi completed a tricky back-pedalling catch close to the ropes, with the umpires opting not to review the boundary call.
KKR had a slow start with 18 dot balls in the first five overs but recovered through Raghuvanshi’s counterattack against Avesh, finishing the powerplay at 56/1.
LSG’s new-ball spearhead Shami looked probing, swinging the ball both ways and conceding just two runs in one of his early overs.