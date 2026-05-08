KKR restrict Delhi Capitals to 142/8

The spin trio of Anukul Roy (2/31), Sunil Narine (1/17) and Varun Chakravarthy (0/28) delivered a masterclass in slow bowling, sharing three wickets among themselves while choking the scoring rate in the middle overs.

Pacers Kartik Tyagi (2/25), Vaibhav Arora (1/29) and Cameron Green (1/12) complement them well.

If it wasn't for Ashutosh Sharma's 39 off 28 balls which was laced with three boundaries and as many sixes, DC would have struggled to even cross the 100-run mark.

Asked to bat, Nissanka (50) and KL Rahul (23) provided Delhi a fluent start, with the Sri Lankan taking the aggressive route early, striking the innings' first boundary and six.