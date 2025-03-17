Begin typing your search...

    AuthorPTIPTI|17 March 2025 9:59 AM IST
    KKR pick Chetan Sakariya as replacement for Umran Malik
    India left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya  (IANS)

    KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders has picked Chetan Sakariya as a replacement for medium pacer Umran Malik for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    Malik has been ruled out of the season due to an injury.

    Sakariya has represented India in an ODI and two T20Is and has played 19 IPL games, scalping 20 wickets.

    Sakariya, a left-arm medium pacer, joins KKR for Rs 75 lakh.

    Kolkata Knight RidersChetan Sakariya
    PTI

