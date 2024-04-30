KKR pacer Harshit Rana handed one-match suspension for IPL Code of Conduct breach

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Harshit Rana has been handed a one-match suspension along with a 100 per cent of his match fee fine for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Monday.

An official statement by the IPL on Tuesday read, "Mr Harshit Rana, bowler, Kolkata Knight Riders, has been fined 100 per cent of his match fees and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on April 29, 2024."

The KKR pacer was found guilty of committing a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. Rana admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction.

"Rana committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding," the statement further read.

"The player was earlier penalised under the same level and article of the IPL Code of Conduct," it added.

During the match, Rana bagged two wickets for KKR against the Capitals.

After being penalised during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last month, this was Rana's second offence of the season. After dismissing SRH batter Mayank Agarwal during the match, Rana gave him a stern look and was later fined 60 per cent of his match fee.

With 12 points, KKR is currently ranked second in the rankings and has the highest NRR of any team in the competition, at 1.096.