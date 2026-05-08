Sports

KKR opt to bowl against hosts DC

KKR are unchanged from their last game
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl against Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals
KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl against Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals(Photo: X/@IPL)
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NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bowl against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

KKR are unchanged from their last game, while DC made two changes bringing in Mukesh Kumar and Vipraj Nigam in place of T Natarajan and Karun Nair.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals:

Axar Patel (c), Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Indian Premier League (IPL)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Delhi Capitals (DC)

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