KKR hammer DC by eight wickets as Allen smashes unbeaten ton

Opting to bowl, KKR spinners led by Sunil Narine strangled Delhi Capitals in the middle overs on a tacky surface to restrict them to 142/8.

Pathum Nissanka struck a quick 50 (29 balls; 5x4, 3x6) but Delhi lost momentum after his dismissal, scoring just 11 runs between the 12th and 16th overs as Anukul Roy (2/31), Kartik Tyagi (2/25) and Sunil Narine (1/17) applied the brakes.