KKR face must-win test; MI out to spoil party

A defeat will officially end KKR's playoff hopes for the second successive season under Ajinkya Rahane after their disappointing eighth-place finish in 2025, a year after lifting the title under Shreyas Iyer.

Even a win, however, may not be enough for the Rahane-led side as KKR's fate will still depend on Punjab Kings' away match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday.

If Punjab win that game, KKR's final league fixture against Delhi Capitals here on Sunday will become a dead rubber.