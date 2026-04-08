KKR brace for Shami challenge in LSG clash

KKR have persisted with the Ajinkya Rahane-Finn Allen opening combination with mixed results, but may look to restore balance by reuniting the Kiwi duo of Allen with Tim Seifert, who has been overlooked in a baffling decision.

Rachin Ravindra could also come into contention in the middle order, offering an additional spin option.

KKR’s biggest concern has been the poor returns of Sunil Narine (one wicket for 69 runs in eight overs) and India spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is yet to take a wicket.

Both were indisposed in the last game against PBKS and could return, while the team may also look at their find Daksh Kamra, an emerging 'mystery' spinner.

Their costliest overseas buy, Rs 25.20-crore recruit Cameron Green (18, 2, 4), has struggled with the bat and is yet to bowl due to Cricket Australia’s workload management guidelines.

While KKR have continued to back him, Rovman Powell was brought in during the washed-out game.

LSG, meanwhile, will be buoyed by their recent win, especially with the way Rishabh Pant, batting at No. 3, showed maturity and game awareness to anchor the chase with an unbeaten 68.