ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|15 March 2024 10:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-15 22:01:25.0  )
KK DCA Women I clinches trophy
CHENNAI: KK DCA Women I held its nerve to record a two-wicket win over KK DCA Women II in the final of the Kanyakumari DCA women’s tournament final.

BRIEF SCORES: Final: KK DCA Women II 96 in 21 overs (C Sivashankari 46, Y Arsha Sam 3/19) lost to KK DCA Women I 98/8 in 21.2 overs (C Sivashankari 3/9). Best batter: C Sivashankari - 107 runs; Best bowler: A Sowmiya - 8 wickets.

SportsCricketKK DCA WomenKanyakumari DCA WomenTournament Match
DTNEXT Bureau

