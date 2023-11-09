Kiwis face hurting Lankans in ‘must win’ game

BENGALURU: New Zealand’s campaign has hit a disheartening flatline after its early domination and the Kiwis will have to rediscover its bowling mojo for a World Cup reboot when they face knocked-out Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Ahead of its last league match which is under rain threat, New Zealand is hobbling on eight points, aware of the fact that a defeat or a washout can throw them out of the tournament.

They are now fourth on the table. Pakistan (+0.036) and Afghanistan (-0.338), who also have eight points apiece, can also potentially reach 10 points with a win over England and South Africa in its respective final league match.

In that context, the Kiwis (+0.398) have to win sufficiently big to take care of the Net Run Rate as well.

So, it is not an all too bright scenario for New Zealand, but a victory will at least keep them in the race to the semi-finals for the time being.

An underwhelming Sri Lanka might not have similar firepower as Pakistan but unless the New Zealand bowlers regroup quickly, the Islanders still can inflict some damage as they have efficient batters in Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

Then there were reasons beyond Kiwis’ control too for them playing tomorrow’s match in an atmosphere of desperation.

Injuries have hampered the 2019 finalists in this event as they did not have the consistent services of several key players such as captain Kane Williamson and James Neesham.