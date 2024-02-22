KIUG 2023: Aishwary bags gold in 10m air rifle

GUWAHATI: Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Guru Nanak Dev University clinched the men’s 10m Air Rifle gold with a dominating performance that saw him lead from the first shot in the 4th Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023, Ashtalakshmi, at the Kahilipara Shooting Range.

The 23-year-old qualified for the final in second spot but never looked under any trouble as he scored a total of 252 points, beating second placed Umamahesh Maddieni of KLEF University by 2.1 points. Sumedh Sasane of Shivaji University bagged the bronze medal with a score of 228.8 points.

“I am quite happy with the way I shot today. I didn’t have a good outing in the ISSF World Cup in Granada and I came here to work on certain flaws and find my rhythm ahead of a long season,” said Tomar. He also teamed up with Vidit Jain and Manpreet Singh Basra to help Guru Nanak Dev University clinch the team gold with a total of 1871.7 points and jump to the 10th spot in overall standings.