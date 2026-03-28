KITG 2026: Forged in hardship, Jharkhand’s Babulal Hembrom lifts his way to glory

Rather than giving up, Babulal trained using bamboo sticks and iron rods at construction sites before enrolling at the Jharkhand State Sports Promotion Society coaching centre, which required him to commute 60 km daily to train under Gurvinder.

“It was a tough period for me when I took up the sport in 2018. Financially, we couldn’t afford the equipment and the kit to train, and hence I would make do with bamboo sticks and iron rods. Then I got coaching support from JSPS and my coach, and here I am,” said Babulal, who won the silver medal in the men’s 60kg category at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 here.