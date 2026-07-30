Kishore sets benchmark on first day at Mahabalipuram

Drawing athletes from seven to eight coastal states across the nation, the competition brings together men and women alongside the junior and sub-junior ranks, underlining the growing depth of talent in Indian surfing.

Every heat carries weight, with results feeding directly into the national championship rankings. Mahabalipuram delivered its signature conditions for the opening day.

Kishore Kumar set the benchmark for the day with a standout 9.33 — the highest single-wave score of the opening session.