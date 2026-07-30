Kishore sets benchmark on first day at Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: The Point Break Challenge roared to life on Thursday as around 80 of India's finest surfers hit the water for the opening day of competition at Mahabalipuram. The event is Stop 3 of the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) National Surf Series — the country's premier national championship circuit.
Drawing athletes from seven to eight coastal states across the nation, the competition brings together men and women alongside the junior and sub-junior ranks, underlining the growing depth of talent in Indian surfing.
Every heat carries weight, with results feeding directly into the national championship rankings. Mahabalipuram delivered its signature conditions for the opening day.
Kishore Kumar set the benchmark for the day with a standout 9.33 — the highest single-wave score of the opening session.
As Stop 3 of the national series, the Point Break Challenge is a crucial marker on the road to the national championship. The series next moves to the Covelong Classic at Kovalam, Chennai from August 6 to 8, before the spotlight turns international.
Mahabalipuram will host the WSL Shore Temple Classic from August 12 to 16, placing India's surfers on a global stage on home waves.
Men's Open: Shrikanth D (9.00 & 7.67)
Under-18 boys: Kishore Kumar (9.33 & 8.17)
Under-14 boys: Prahalad Sriram (6.50 & 6.33)