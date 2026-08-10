Kishore, Kamali sweep all big prizes in Covelong Classic

The event, organised by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) and the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association (TNSA), set the stage for a thrilling series finale as the country’s best surfers and SUP athletes battled for crucial ranking points ahead of the Shore Temple Classic — WSL QS 2000 & Pro Junior, to be held at Mahabalipuram from 12–16 August 2026.

In one of the tensest Men’s Open Finals of the season, Kishore edged out a determined Srikant D by just 0.67 points, posting a combined score of 15.67 to Srikanth’s 15.00 in a buzzer beater. The result was all the more significant for Srikanth, who had exited in the quarterfinals at the Point Break Challenge and showed tremendous resilience to reach the final and finish runner-up at Covelong.