Kishore, Kamali sweep all big prizes in Covelong Classic

CHENNAI: Surfers Kishore Kumar and Kamali Moorthy sealed impressive wins here on Sunday in the Covelong Classic, fourth stop of the National Surfing & SUP Series 2026, conducted by Surfing Federation of India (SFI).
The event, organised by the Surfing Federation of India (SFI) and the Tamil Nadu Surfing Association (TNSA), set the stage for a thrilling series finale as the country’s best surfers and SUP athletes battled for crucial ranking points ahead of the Shore Temple Classic — WSL QS 2000 & Pro Junior, to be held at Mahabalipuram from 12–16 August 2026.
In one of the tensest Men’s Open Finals of the season, Kishore edged out a determined Srikant D by just 0.67 points, posting a combined score of 15.67 to Srikanth’s 15.00 in a buzzer beater. The result was all the more significant for Srikanth, who had exited in the quarterfinals at the Point Break Challenge and showed tremendous resilience to reach the final and finish runner-up at Covelong.
In a remarkable display of dominance, Kamali Moorthy claimed a historic double on the day — winning both the Women’s Open Final and the Women’s Juniors 18 & Under Final, becoming the undisputed star of the Covelong Classic 2026.
In the Women’s Open Final, Kamali posted a commanding score of 11.63, winning by 1.46 points over Sugar Shanti Banarse (10.17). Devi Ramanathan finished third (5.53) and Shrishti Selvam fourth (3.83). In the Women’s Juniors 18 & Under Final, Kamali surpassed herself with a stunning 16.17, winning by an extraordinary 8.07 points in a display of complete dominance. Saanvi Hegde placed second (8.10), with Aadya Singh third (5.60) and Dhamayanthi Sriram fourth (5.40).