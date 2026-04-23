Kirsten targets next ODI World Cup for Sri Lanka

Former South Africa opener Kirsten was appointed as the new head coach of the Sri Lanka men's team on a two-year contract starting April 15, with a focus on preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"I think we would all like to see the team performing really well across all the formats. Obviously, there are some big tournaments just around the corner, the men's World Cup in 17 months time. We'd want to have a really good tournament there," Kirsten said here on Thursday.

The ODI World Cup is to take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November next year.