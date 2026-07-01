Kiran Karthikeyan’s 149 helps MRC take huge lead

CHENNAI: Centuries galore on Tuesday (June 30), as Kiran Karthikeyan, Baba Aparajith, Adittya Varadharajan and Kousik all notched up big scores here in TNCA’s first division.
Aparajith, however, was the top scorer amongst the centurions, smashing 155 for Vijay CC in its clash against Grand Slam CC. Karthikeyan scored an 181-ball 149 for MRC ‘A’ against Swaraj CC. SKM CC’s Kousik scored 100, Varadharajan of Young Stars scored 103, helping their side get to big totals.
On the bowling side of things, veteran Rahil Shah picked up a five-wicket haul but was overshadowed by the new-gen left-arm spinner, Ajith Ram, who picked up a six-wicket haul.
Young Stars CC 396 in 93 overs (Aaditya V 103, Rohit 61; Daryl S Ferrario 3/97) vs Sea Hawks 67 in 30 overs (Sachin 36no);
SKM CC 322 in 118.2 overs (Kousik 100, Abishiek 49; Ajith Ram 6/100) vs Globe Trotters 148 in 49.1 overs (Rahil Shah 5/42) & 11/1 in 5 overs;
Jolly Rovers 186 & 174/5 in 61 overs (Vimal 42) vs Singam Puli 176 in 43 overs (Jitendra Kumar 69; Lakshay Jain 4/46;
Vijay CC 503/7 dec. (Aparajith 155, Pradosh 151; Sushil Rhaj 3/105) vs Grand Slam 111/1 in 39 overs (Abhinav Kannan 56no);
Pristine 325 in 88.2 overs (Mann K Bafna 93; Sanjay 5/71) vs Nelson 288/8 (Rithik Easwaran 81; Robin Bist 59);
Swaraj 187 in 74.5 overs vs MRC ‘A’ 368/8 in 98.4 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 149; Charan Chunduru 4/55)