Kings of Galle: The Jayasuriya-Mendis twister awaits Indian batters

Mahela Jayawardene and Muttiah Muralitharan wrecked oppositions at Sinhalese Sports Club, Jacques Kallis' numbers at Newlands are beyond belief, while Stuart Broad at the Lord's was an unstoppable force.

Now, two Sri Lankan spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis have made Galle International Cricket Stadium here their personal abattoir, running roughshod over rival batters.

Together, they have amassed 145 wickets at this venue left-arm spinner Jayasuriya has plucked 81 wickets in a mere 11 Tests while off-spinner Mendis has taken 64 wickets in 12 matches here.

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Farvez Mahararoof explained this unusual success rate.

"Prabath Jaysuriya is going to be the main weapon. We have nicknamed him the 'King of Galle' because of the number of wickets he has taken there.