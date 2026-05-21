King of Europa League, Unai Emery does it again

Once the most trolled person in England for his ‘Good Ebening’, Emery has transformed the Villains into a well-oiled unit, with his side dominating the German opposition in a one-sided finale. What makes this entire evening ironic is that the king of Europa League showed his grandiose in front of the future king of England.

Prince William, who has been a lifelong Villa fan, not just travelled across countries to be present in Istanbul but was also seen celebrating wildly from his seat like he was a toddler. William then even went on to take his phone out, like every other fan, to capture the moment when club skipper John McGinn lifted the club’s first trophy in 30 years.

The 30-year gap certainly makes Emery’s latest European domination already a top-notch story but what underlines greatness is how he’s transformed the club’s status from a relegation-threatened Premier League club to consistently now fighting for a European spot.